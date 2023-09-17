Birthday greetings pour in for PM from CMs of East, Northeast

Several chief ministers of eastern and northeastern states extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday on Sunday and prayed for his long life.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jharkhand's Hemant Soren and Manipur's N Biren Singh were among those who wished the PM on the occasion. Taking to X, Kumar wrote: ''Extending my wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on his birthday and pray for his long life.'' Patnaik, in a similar post, wrote: ''Warm wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on birthday. Wish him good health and a long life.'' Citing a verse from Bhagavad Gita, Sarma wished the PM on his birthday.

''Celebrating the incredible journey of our respected Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, whose steadfast commitment has guided our nation towards unprecedented growth.

''On this special day, we extend our heartfelt respect and admiration for your visionary leadership. May you keep leading with wisdom, grace, and compassion,'' the Assam CM said on X.

Soren also extended greetings and Johar on the occasion and prayed for the PM's long life.

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, in his birthday message, said he hoped Modi continued to steer the country towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

''On this special day, I want to extend my warmest wishes to you on behalf of the people of Sikkim. Your leadership has been instrumental in shaping the destiny of our nation, and your dedication to the betterment of our country is truly commendable,'' he said in a social media post.

Biren Singh, the CM of strife-torn Manipur, said in a post on X: ''Warm Birthday wishes to the Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Your steadfast dedication to the service of our nation and your visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on the pages of India's history. We are grateful for your unwavering support and guidance in our shared mission to make our country stronger and more prosperous.'' Tripura CM Manik Saha said the country is growing in all aspects and is setting an example before the world under the exemplary leadership of the PM.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said Modi's dynamism is recognised around the world and he continues to be an inspiring leader adored by people for his vision, deep-rooted values and humility.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio wished Modi good health and a long and prosperous life in the service of the nation, while his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu said the PM has become a symbol of progress, trust and culture resurgence.

