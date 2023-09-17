Left Menu

Birthday greetings pour in for PM from CMs of East, Northeast

Several chief ministers of eastern and northeastern states extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday on Sunday and prayed for his long life.Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, Assams Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jharkhands Hemant Soren and Manipurs N Biren Singh were among those who wished the PM on the occasion.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 17-09-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 17:00 IST
Birthday greetings pour in for PM from CMs of East, Northeast
  • Country:
  • India

Several chief ministers of eastern and northeastern states extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday on Sunday and prayed for his long life.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jharkhand's Hemant Soren and Manipur's N Biren Singh were among those who wished the PM on the occasion. Taking to X, Kumar wrote: ''Extending my wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on his birthday and pray for his long life.'' Patnaik, in a similar post, wrote: ''Warm wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on birthday. Wish him good health and a long life.'' Citing a verse from Bhagavad Gita, Sarma wished the PM on his birthday.

''Celebrating the incredible journey of our respected Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, whose steadfast commitment has guided our nation towards unprecedented growth.

''On this special day, we extend our heartfelt respect and admiration for your visionary leadership. May you keep leading with wisdom, grace, and compassion,'' the Assam CM said on X.

Soren also extended greetings and Johar on the occasion and prayed for the PM's long life.

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, in his birthday message, said he hoped Modi continued to steer the country towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

''On this special day, I want to extend my warmest wishes to you on behalf of the people of Sikkim. Your leadership has been instrumental in shaping the destiny of our nation, and your dedication to the betterment of our country is truly commendable,'' he said in a social media post.

Biren Singh, the CM of strife-torn Manipur, said in a post on X: ''Warm Birthday wishes to the Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Your steadfast dedication to the service of our nation and your visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on the pages of India's history. We are grateful for your unwavering support and guidance in our shared mission to make our country stronger and more prosperous.'' Tripura CM Manik Saha said the country is growing in all aspects and is setting an example before the world under the exemplary leadership of the PM.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said Modi's dynamism is recognised around the world and he continues to be an inspiring leader adored by people for his vision, deep-rooted values and humility.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio wished Modi good health and a long and prosperous life in the service of the nation, while his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu said the PM has become a symbol of progress, trust and culture resurgence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023