"Establish love and affection, eliminate hatred...: Azam Khan wishes PM Modi on his birthday

After the Income Tax raids on his residence as part of its tax evasion probe, Samajwadi party leader Azam Khan extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and asked to establish love and affection in the country. SP leader Azam Khan said "Today is the day to run the country peacefully, establish love and affection, eliminate hatred. Whether you are in power or not, keep your name alive. we hope for the best."

The IT department on Wednesday conducted searches at over 30 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as part of its tax evasion probe against Azam Khan and people associated with him. "I had said that nothing is available at my place. When IT came, from the very first day everyone had said that nothing would be found. My younger son had 9000 Rs, my elder son had 2000 Rs and I had 3500 Rs. My wife had 100 grams of jewellery and that is our wealth."

Further, Azam Khan said that his adopted daughter was harassed by IT when his wife was ill and a scared Democracy is worse than slavery. "Even my adopted daughter was harassed by IT when my wife was ill. I don't have any daughter of my own in Gangaram, so she did the service with my wife, which even my own daughter could not do. In this era, a time came when every person became scared and a scared democracy is worse than slavery."

Teams of IT personnel on Wednesday reached cities including Rampur, Meerut, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur and Sitapur to raid multiple premises linked to the Samajwadi Party leader. Azam Khan was elected an MLA from the Rampur Sadar constituency. The state Assembly Secretariat, earlier in October, announced Khan's disqualification from the House after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a hate speech case.

As many as 81 cases have since been registered against the SP stalwart in Rampur on several charges including land grabbing, cheating, criminal trespass and hate speech. Khan's wife and ex-MP Tanzeen Fatima and their son and former MLA Abdullah Azam Khan have also been booked in at least 40 cases. All three are currently out on bail.

Azam along with Tanzeen and Abdullah was arrested in February 2020 in a case of alleged forgery of the latter's birth certificate. Azam was released from jail in May 2022. Tanzeen was released from prison in December 2020 and Abdullah in January 2022. (ANI)

