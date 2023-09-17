Left Menu

"Establish love and affection, eliminate hatred...: Azam Khan wishes PM Modi on his birthday

After the Income Tax raids on his residence as part of its tax evasion probe, Samajwadi party leader Azam Khan wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and asked to establish love and affection in the country.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 18:22 IST
"Establish love and affection, eliminate hatred...: Azam Khan wishes PM Modi on his birthday
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the Income Tax raids on his residence as part of its tax evasion probe, Samajwadi party leader Azam Khan extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and asked to establish love and affection in the country. SP leader Azam Khan said "Today is the day to run the country peacefully, establish love and affection, eliminate hatred. Whether you are in power or not, keep your name alive. we hope for the best."

The IT department on Wednesday conducted searches at over 30 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as part of its tax evasion probe against Azam Khan and people associated with him. "I had said that nothing is available at my place. When IT came, from the very first day everyone had said that nothing would be found. My younger son had 9000 Rs, my elder son had 2000 Rs and I had 3500 Rs. My wife had 100 grams of jewellery and that is our wealth."

Further, Azam Khan said that his adopted daughter was harassed by IT when his wife was ill and a scared Democracy is worse than slavery. "Even my adopted daughter was harassed by IT when my wife was ill. I don't have any daughter of my own in Gangaram, so she did the service with my wife, which even my own daughter could not do. In this era, a time came when every person became scared and a scared democracy is worse than slavery."

Teams of IT personnel on Wednesday reached cities including Rampur, Meerut, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur and Sitapur to raid multiple premises linked to the Samajwadi Party leader. Azam Khan was elected an MLA from the Rampur Sadar constituency. The state Assembly Secretariat, earlier in October, announced Khan's disqualification from the House after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a hate speech case.

As many as 81 cases have since been registered against the SP stalwart in Rampur on several charges including land grabbing, cheating, criminal trespass and hate speech. Khan's wife and ex-MP Tanzeen Fatima and their son and former MLA Abdullah Azam Khan have also been booked in at least 40 cases. All three are currently out on bail.

Azam along with Tanzeen and Abdullah was arrested in February 2020 in a case of alleged forgery of the latter's birth certificate. Azam was released from jail in May 2022. Tanzeen was released from prison in December 2020 and Abdullah in January 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023