"Sonia Gandhi fulfilled the dream of separate Telangana state": Mallikarjun Kharge in Hyderabad

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized that it was Sonia Gandhi who realized the aspiration for a separate Telangana state, adding that those political parties who have had no significant role to play since the time of independence are now questioning the Congress's accomplishments. Indirectly attacking the BJP who has been questioning Congress about the work done during the regime of the grand old party, Mallikarjun Kharge said," Sonia Gandhi fulfilled the dream of a separate Telangana state. Those who haven't done anything since independence keep publicizing their efforts to the nation. It was Congress that helped liberate Telangana."

Mallikarjun Kharge further stated that Congress never made Telangana a state to garner votes. "Congress worked for the poor. For SC, ST, and farmers, we worked a lot but we never benefitted from it. We never formed Telangana for votes. KCR has brought this state to bankruptcy. A state that had a surplus budget has gone bankrupt. KCR is harming the public sector," he said while addressing a public rally in Hyderabad.

He further appealed to the people to vote wisely in the upcoming elections and further claimed that Bharat Rashtra Samithi is the B team of the BJP. "KCR and Modi are one. KCR's party (BRS) is BJP’s B team. You have to vote wisely. Did you get 2 crore jobs? If not then Modi is lying. Both KCR and Modi are consistent in lying," he said.

After decades of movement for a separate State, Telangana was created by passing the AP State Reorganization Bill in both houses of Parliament under the UPA-led government. The two-day Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad concluded on Sunday, with party leaders expressing optimism about receiving a "clear mandate" in the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

The party also discussed the preparedness of its organization for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, which as it seems are due in April-May 2024.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)