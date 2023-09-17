Left Menu

Union Minister Giriraj says Nitish "left with no credibility"

PTI | Patna | Updated: 17-09-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 21:51 IST
Union Minister Giriraj says Nitish "left with no credibility"
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@girirajsinghbjp)
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was ''left with no credibility'', a reason why the JD(U) leader was not being named as convener of INDIA coalition.

Accusing the state government with being ''interested only in votes by creating caste divide'', Singh expressed his displeasure over the disparaging remarks about Ramcharitmanas made recently by the Bihar education minister.

Singh, who was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function organised on the occasion of the launch of 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme, also expressed anguish over reports that permission has been denied by the administration for a congregation of godman Bageshwar Baba in Gaya.

The Union minister claimed that huge crowds at the godman's congregation in Patna earlier this year had ''scared'' the state's ruling Mahagathbandhan which was hence disallowing a gathering in the pilgrim town.

''Nitish Kumar and his allies, inside the state and elsewhere, are denigrating Hindu Dharma. Starting from DMK's diatribe on Sanatana Dharma and its endorsement by the Congress, it was most recently manifested in the RJD minister Chandra Shekhar comparing our holy scriptures to potassium cyanide. They will pay for it during elections'', said Singh.

He also accused former chief minister Rabri Devi of having ''abused'' the Baniya caste by using the word to decry Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech at a rally on Saturday.

He also said Nitish Kumar betrayed ''frustration'' by charging Shah with talking ''rubbish'' and claimed that JD(U) cadres often raised ''Nitish for PM'' slogans at the instance of their supreme leader himself.

Replying to a query, he called the Nizam of Hyderabad a ''plunderer'' (lootera) and alleged that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had praised the ruler of the erstwhile ruler of the princely state since he believed in the ideology of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023