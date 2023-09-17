Union Minister Giriraj says Nitish "left with no credibility"

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was ''left with no credibility'', a reason why the JD(U) leader was not being named as convener of INDIA coalition.

Accusing the state government with being ''interested only in votes by creating caste divide'', Singh expressed his displeasure over the disparaging remarks about Ramcharitmanas made recently by the Bihar education minister.

Singh, who was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function organised on the occasion of the launch of 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme, also expressed anguish over reports that permission has been denied by the administration for a congregation of godman Bageshwar Baba in Gaya.

The Union minister claimed that huge crowds at the godman's congregation in Patna earlier this year had ''scared'' the state's ruling Mahagathbandhan which was hence disallowing a gathering in the pilgrim town.

''Nitish Kumar and his allies, inside the state and elsewhere, are denigrating Hindu Dharma. Starting from DMK's diatribe on Sanatana Dharma and its endorsement by the Congress, it was most recently manifested in the RJD minister Chandra Shekhar comparing our holy scriptures to potassium cyanide. They will pay for it during elections'', said Singh.

He also accused former chief minister Rabri Devi of having ''abused'' the Baniya caste by using the word to decry Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech at a rally on Saturday.

He also said Nitish Kumar betrayed ''frustration'' by charging Shah with talking ''rubbish'' and claimed that JD(U) cadres often raised ''Nitish for PM'' slogans at the instance of their supreme leader himself.

Replying to a query, he called the Nizam of Hyderabad a ''plunderer'' (lootera) and alleged that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had praised the ruler of the erstwhile ruler of the princely state since he believed in the ideology of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)