Left Menu

BRS in Telangana is 'B team' of BJP: Congress chief Kharge

BRS is the BJPs B team, hence it is helping the BJP...Modi ji and KCR K Chandrashekhar Rao may appear different but they are the same in their ways...Modi ji lies, KCR also lies, both of them have betrayed Telangana, Kharge said.The Congress president sought support from the people and said he was hopeful that his party would form the government in the state after a few months.Kharge said Sonia Gandhi brought the MNREGA scheme and the food security law for the poor.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-09-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 21:58 IST
BRS in Telangana is 'B team' of BJP: Congress chief Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana is the 'B team' of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao have ''betrayed'' the state.

Addressing a rally in Tukkuguda near here ahead of the Telangana assembly polls, he said that the promises made to the state in the last nine years have not been fulfilled.

Highlighting that the Congress created the Telangana state, Kharge said that his party does whatever it says, but the BRS is the opposite. ''BRS is the BJP's B team, hence it is helping the BJP...Modi ji and KCR (K Chandrashekhar Rao) may appear different but they are the same in their ways...Modi ji lies, KCR also lies, both of them have betrayed Telangana,'' Kharge said.

The Congress president sought support from the people and said he was hopeful that his party would form the government in the state after a few months.

Kharge said Sonia Gandhi brought the MNREGA scheme and the food security law for the poor. ''Congress made a law for the education of children. We do what we say. But the KCR government only says, does nothing,'' the Congress chief said. Assembly elections in Telangana are due to be held later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023