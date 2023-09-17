"Country is fortunate to have a leader like Narendra Modi": J-K LG Manoj Sinha praises PM Modi on his birthday

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and said that this country is fortunate to have a leader like Narendra Modi. LG Manoj Sinha attended the 'Hum Sab ek hai' event in SKICC, Srinagar. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde was also present at the event.

"This country is fortunate to have a leader like Narendra Modi. After 2014, you will see that not taking a single day leave in 9 years is possible only for Narendra Modi. Delhi Declaration has proved that India can lead the world. In these 9 years, the biggest effort has been made to get rid of the colonial mindset that was prevalent in this country. Now Indians are dreaming that we can become a superpower," Manoj Sinha said. On the occasion of 73rd birthday of prime minister Narendra modi the Pune based organisation "Sarhad" in collaboration with district administration held programme which main was to make the friendly relations stronger between J&K and Maharashtra.

"To dedicate one's life for the progress of 140 crore people of the country and for the change in their living standards, I think very few people can do this. It is true that India is the fourth country to have touched the moon, but where India has touched the moon, no one else has touched it, this is not a common thing. Earlier, India used to contribute 25 percent of the world's GDP, then the era of slavery came and we fell behind many countries. But today the country that enslaved us is behind Bharat and we became fifth largest economy in the world. After independence, the country has got such a leader who has understood the importance of freedom, has given respect to every citizen of the country. Development politics has been made the center point of Indian politics," LG Manoj Sinha said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday today, launched PM Vishwakarma Yojna. The 'PM Vishwakarma' Scheme aims to provide financial support, training, and opportunities to artisans, ensuring the preservation and promotion of their traditional crafts.

It is a testament to the government's commitment to preserving India's cultural heritage and empowering those who have contributed to its prosperity for centuries. In addition, PM Modi also inaugurated a new Metro station. 'Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25', and Yashobhoomi, a state-of-the-art and modern convention and expo centre in Delhi's Dwarka.

The newly inaugurated metro station will link the airport express line to the 'Yashobhoomi' state-of-the-art convention centre. (ANI)

