Left Menu

Liberia opposition leader Boakai opens bid to beat President Weah

Thousands of people gathered in Liberia's capital Monrovia on Sunday as opposition leader Joseph Boakai launched his campaign ahead of October elections that will test the popularity of ex-football star President George Weah after a chaotic first term. Supporters of softly spoken Boakia, 78, who came second to Weah in 2017 elections and who has been dubbed "Sleepy Joe" by detractors for allegedly napping at public events, braved the rain at a stadium to dance, wave flags and demand change.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 22:45 IST
Liberia opposition leader Boakai opens bid to beat President Weah

Thousands of people gathered in Liberia's capital Monrovia on Sunday as opposition leader Joseph Boakai launched his campaign ahead of October elections that will test the popularity of ex-football star President George Weah after a chaotic first term.

Supporters of softly spoken Boakia, 78, who came second to Weah in 2017 elections and who has been dubbed "Sleepy Joe" by detractors for allegedly napping at public events, braved the rain at a stadium to dance, wave flags and demand change. Present were some former Weah fans disillusioned by what they said was his failure to improve living standards or stamp out corruption in the impoverished West African country that has been hit this century by a civil war, a devastating Ebola outbreak, and downturns in commodities prices.

"We thought he (Weah) was going to bring the change he promised, but nothing," said businesswoman Martha Gould. "I need change for the better." Weah came to power on a wave of hope that the hugely popular former world soccer player of the year could improve things, despite his lack of political experience.

But a series of scandals have set him back. Last year, the United States imposed sanctions on three officials, including Weah's chief of staff Nathaniel McGill, for corruption, including allegedly misappropriating state assets. Weah fired the officials, who deny wrongdoing.

In 2018, a Liberian court issued arrest warrants for more than 30 former central bank officials in connection with $104 million that went missing. An error in the accounting of fuel supplies in state-run tanks left Liberia short on gasoline in 2020, causing panic at the pumps.

Still, it remains to be seen if Boakai and his Unity Party can turn the tide. Weah remains popular across much of the country, and the economy grew nearly 5% last year, driven by gains in agriculture and mining, the World Bank says. (Writing by Edward McAllister Editing by Christina Fincher)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
4
Man City recover after going a goal down to clinch 16th consecutive victory against West Ham

Man City recover after going a goal down to clinch 16th consecutive victory ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023