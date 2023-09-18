Left Menu

Odisha CM’s elder sister and author Gita Mehta’s funeral held in Delhi

The mortal remains of Gita Mehta, the 80-year-old elder sister of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, was consigned to flames at Lodhi Road Crematorium Ground in Delhi on Monday, Naveen Niwas sources said.

18-09-2023
The mortal remains of Gita Mehta, the 80-year-old elder sister of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, was consigned to flames at Lodhi Road Crematorium Ground in Delhi on Monday, Naveen Niwas sources said. Gita's son Aditya Singh Mehta lit the funeral pyre in the presence of Patnaik, his businessman brother Prem Patnaik and other relatives. Many Odisha leaders including MPs and MLAs were also present at the crematorium.

People from different walks of life paid their last respects to her at Patnaik's residence on Abdul Kalam Road. Senior BJD leader and family friend A U Singhdeo and BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda also paid their tributes to her at the crematorium.

Gita Mehta, daughter of legendary Biju Patnaik, passed away at the age of 80 due to old age aliments on Saturday. She is survived by her son. Her publisher husband Sonny Mehta had predeceased her. Born in 1943, she studied in India and the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

Gita Mehta was author of several books including 'Karma Cola', 'Snake and Ladders', 'A River Sutra', 'Raj' and 'The Eternal Ganesha'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and many other eminent personalities have expressed their condolences over demise of Gita Mehta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

