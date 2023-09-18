Left Menu

"People working as per foreign agenda will be defeated in 2024": Baba Ramdev on Sanatana Dharma row

Amid the political outcry over Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin's rant against Sanatan Dharma, Baba Ramdev on Monday said that those calling 'Sanatan' casteist and discriminatory are working against it in collaboration with foreign powers as per an agenda.

Amid the political outcry over Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin's rant against Sanatan Dharma, Baba Ramdev on Monday said that those calling 'Sanatan' casteist and discriminatory are working against it in collaboration with foreign powers as per an agenda. Ramdev told ANI, "Those abusing and talking about ending 'Sanatan' will themselves end in the year 2024. Those calling 'Sanatan' casteist and discriminatory are working against it in collaboration with foreign powers as per an agenda. Those who are blaming Sanatan are trying to defame India. This country is capable of giving answers at political and social level and we will answer and in the end all these demons will be defeated."

Speaking at a conference in Chennai, Udhayanidhi, the minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in the Tamil Nadu government, likened Sanatan Dharma with "mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, fever and corona", saying that it should be eradicated and not merely opposed. Baba Ramdev further spoke on India-Bharat row and said that people who have some problem in their DNA like the word India.

"We like the word Bharat. People who have some glitch in their DNA like the word India. If there is any place that has written Made in Bharat since 30 years ago, it is Patanjali," Ramdev added. The debate started after Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared on X, formerly Twitter, a G20 dinner invite in which Droupadi Murmu was described as 'President of Bharat'.

The row erupted over the issue of 'India and Bharat' with the members of the Opposition INDIA bloc – from the Congress to TMC, DMK to AAP – alleging it was an attempt by the "rattled" BJP to "divide people and later linked to the formation of their alliance. (ANI)

