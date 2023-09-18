Left Menu

BJP MPs, party leaders meet JP Nadda at his residence

The Bharatiya Janata Party MPs and party leaders from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Rajasthan state presidents met party president JP Nadda at his residence in the national capital. 

BJP MPs, party leaders meet JP Nadda at his residence
Meanwhile, 25 BJP MPs and party leaders from Haryana, UP, Delhi and Rajasthan state president met JP Nadda.

Earlier today, the special session of Parliament started and both the Houses were adjourned after a discussion on Parliamentary democracy in the last 75 years with the presiding officers stating that the proceedings will commence on Tuesday afternoon in the new Parliament building. Lok Sabha Speaker said that the House has been adjourned and will meet at 1.15 pm in the new Parliament building.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House and said it will meet at 2:15 pm in the new Parliament building. The two Houses discussed 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings' on the first day of the Special Session of Parliament with Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiating the debate in Lok Sabha.

The Special Session will continue till September 22. (ANI)

