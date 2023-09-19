China willing to work with Cuba on supporting each other's core interests
China is willing to work with Cuba and will continue to support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, said Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, according to state media on Tuesday.
- Country:
- China
China is willing to work with Cuba and will continue to support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, said Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, according to state media on Tuesday. Li made the remarks while on a visit to Cuba from Saturday to Monday. China's anti-graft watchdog was expected to visit Cuba, Brazil and Egypt from Sept. 16 to 26.
"China stands ready to promote the development of the respective party building and socialist cause, said Li," Xinhua reported. Li is secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China arrests former head of religious affairs body - Xinhua
Brazil Congress proposes market regulations after Americanas scandal
Brazil drops Man United winger Antony from squad after accusations of domestic abuse
Soccer-Brazil's Antony withdrawn from squad after assault allegations
Brazil donates US$ 120,000 to WFP to enhance WFP's food accessibility in Namibia