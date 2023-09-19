Left Menu

Time to bury strategy of weaponising disruptions: Dhankhar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 13:33 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 13:09 IST
Time to bury strategy of weaponising disruptions: Dhankhar
Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar (Images: Sansad TV) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said as proceedings move to the new Parliament building, it was the right time to bury the strategy of ''weaponising'' disturbances and disruptions in parliamentary functioning as these are antithetical to democratic values.

Addressing a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India in the iconic Central Hall of the old Parliament building, he said in this very chamber, the members of the Constituent Assembly embarked upon the journey to accomplish the daunting task of drafting the Constitution.

''Time has come to give up once and for all the premise of justifying the transgression of conduct and outrageous disregard of rules in the temples of democracy by making reference to past instances,'' Dhankhar said.

He said, ''As we march to the new Parliament building, we must enhance cooperation and consensual approach. Time for us to bid farewell to confrontational stance and resolve to ever keep national interests upper most.'' Dhankhar also stressed that it was right time to bury the strategy of ''weaponising disturbances and disruptions in parliamentary functioning'' as these are antithetical to democratic values. ''This can never have sanction of our people,'' he said.

