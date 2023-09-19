Left Menu

LS proceedings adjourned after introduction of women's reservation bill

LS proceedings adjourned after introduction of women's reservation bill
The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday after the introduction of the women's reservation bill.

It is the first bill to be introduced in the Lower House after parliamentary proceedings shifted to the new building.

Before adjourning the proceedings, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the old Parliament building will now be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan'.

In his address earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on MPs to forget all past bitterness and start a new chapter, asserting that whatever they are going to do in the new Parliament complex should be an inspiration for every citizen in the country.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Constitutional amendment bill, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women.

Speaking on the bill, Meghwal said the number of women members in the Lok Sabha will rise to 181, from 82 currently, after the bill comes into force.

