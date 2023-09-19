Left Menu

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for day; House to meet on Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 16:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 16:22 IST
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for day; House to meet on Wednesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/Sansad TV) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the first sitting of the Upper House in the new Parliament building on Wednesday.

The House also witnessed acrimonious exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches when Kharge made certain remarks related to GST payments to states and on the alleged ''weakening'' of federalism.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi urged Rajya Sabha to pass the women's reservation bill unanimously when it comes to the House after being pased by Lok Sabha.

He also highlighted the various measures taken by his government in the last nine years for women's empowerment.

Earlier in the day, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha moved to their chambers in the new Parliament building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023