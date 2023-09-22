In Dubai, Mamata showcases West Bengal as investment destination

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hosted a business meet in Dubai on Friday, and showcased the state as a destination for investment.

Addressing the meet titled 'Dubai understands business, Bengal means business', Banerjee claimed that West Bengal is the only state in India where 99 per cent of the population get some kind of social security.

She invited UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, who was present at the programme, to attend the Bengal Global Business Summit which is scheduled in November.

''Dubai should be our partner for the summit. The culture of the two places are same. Bengal is the only place where you can see unity in diversity. That is the purpose of our development,'' she said.

''I am happy to say that Bengal is the only state where we are giving social security to 99 per cent of the people. From women and youths to minorities, STs, SCs and OBCs, our government looks after all,'' she added. Banerjee said West Bengal plays a prominent role in India-UAE trade relations. ''In 2022-2023, exports from West Bengal to UAE were at USD 1.49 billion. Bengal exports precious metals, jewellery, iron, steel, tea, readymade garments, telecom instruments, petroleum products and marine products, among others, to UAE. I hope this relationship will become stronger as trade is key to our future prosperity,'' she said.

''I couldn't be prouder to announce that nearly 12 per cent of West Bengal's total goods exports find a home in the UAE,'' she later posted on X. Seeking investments, Banerjee said that West Bengal is home to skilled workers and world-class talents. ''This is why I urge the people to come and visit Bengal. I am inviting all industrialists, ministers, and the Dubai government to visit us and plan joint ventures,'' she said.

Earlier in the day, she met Lulu Group's Executive Director Ashraf Ali MA, and discussed investment opportunities in the state.

Banerjee reached Dubai on Thursday after a visit to Spain. She is scheduled to return to Kolkata on Saturday.

She left for Spain on September 12 to attract investments to the state.

