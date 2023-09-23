Delhi University Students Union polls: ABVP wins 3 posts, NSUI wins Vice President post

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won three out of the four central panel seats, including the presidential post, at the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election. Tushar Dedha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-backed ABVP was elected president while the Congress-backed National Students of India's (NSUI) Abhi Dahiya was chosen vice-president of the Students' Union.

Dedha won a total of 23460 votes while Dahiya notched up 22331 votes. Other ABVP candidates who have registered the victory are- Aprajita who garnered 24534 votes to be elected to the post of Secretary while Sachin Baisla won a total of 24955 votes to be elected as joint secretary of DUSU.

Counting of votes for the Delhi University Students Union elections in which 24 candidates were in the fray had began on Saturday. Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh has congratulated the ABVP for its victory.

"Many congratulations to @ABVPVoice for its jubilant victory in #DUSUElection2023 This victory enunciates the collective faith of youth in Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji's policies and politics," she said in a post on X. The DUSU elections were last held in 2019. The polls could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented polls being held in 2022.

Elections at 52 colleges and departments for the central panel were conducted through EVMs while voting for the college union polls was on a paper ballot. Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections was held on Friday.

Eight candidates who filled their nomination for the post of president were Aiyesha Ahmad Khan from Miranda House, Arif Siddiqui from the Department of Buddhist Studies, Himanshu Thakur from Hansraj College, and Hitesh Gulia Alias Hitesh from Law Cente, Shimpi from Lakshmi Bai College, Shraddha Gupta from the Department of Library and Information Science, Soumya Kumar Satyam from A-U Tibbia College, and Tushar Dedha from the Department of Buddhist Studies. Meanwhile, the chief election officer received five nominations for the post of Vice President - Abhi Dahiya from the Department of Buddhist Studies, Ankit from the Campus Law Centre, Anushka Chaudhary from the Law Centre, Sushant Dhankar from the Department of Buddhist Studies, and Yash Khatri from Shivaji College.

In the 2019 elections, ABVP-backed candidate Akshit Dahiya was elected president, Pradeep Tanwar vice-president and Shinvangi Kharwal joint secretary of the students' union. (ANI)

