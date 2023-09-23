Congress appoints observers for 28 constituencies in Karnataka to find potential candidates for LS elections

The ruling Congress in Karnataka on Saturday appointed party observers for all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state to submit details regarding potential candidates for the 2024 elections.

In a press release, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, said these ministers will travel to the constituencies, for which they have been appointed as observers, and discuss with the leaders there. They will also organise meetings, collect information about the probable candidates and submit reports to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. Among those appointed as observers are Priyank Kharge for Bagalkote constituency, N S Boseraju – Bengaluru Central, Dr G Parameshwara – Bengaluru North, K Venkatesh – Bengaluru Rural, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil – Bengaluru South, Dr Shivaraj Tangadagi – Belagavi, Satish Jarkiholi – Vijayapura, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan – Chikkaballapur, Laxmi Hebbalkar – Dharwad, Mankal Vaidya – Udupi-Chikkamagalur and K S Rajanna – Shivamogga. In 2019 Parliamentary elections, out of 28 Lok Sabha seats the BJP had won 25 whereas the Congress and the JD(S), which were allies, won one seat each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)