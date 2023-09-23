Left Menu

Sharad Pawar, Gautam Adani inaugurate Lactoferrin Plant in Gujarat's Vasna

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday inaugurated a Lactoferrin Plant in Vasna. 

ANI | Updated: 23-09-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 22:39 IST
Sharad Pawar, Gautam Adani inaugurate Lactoferrin Plant in Gujarat's Vasna
Sharad Pawar and Gautam Adani at inauguration ceremony (Photo/X@PawarSpeaks). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday inaugurated a Lactoferrin Plant in Vasna. Taking to X (former Twitter), Sharad Pawar said, "It was a privilege to inaugurate India's first Lactoferrin Plant Exympower in Vasna, Chacharwadi, Gujarat along with Gautam Adani."

Earlier in April, Gautam Adani met NCP chief Pawar at his residence Silver Oak in Mumbai. NCP chief Sharad Pawar in a press conference in April also said that today names of businessmen and industrialists are taken to criticise the government.

"Nowadays names of Ambani-Adani are being taken (to criticise the government) but we need to think about their contribution to the country. I think other issues like unemployment, price rise, and farmers issues are more important," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023