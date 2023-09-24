"Unfortunate to see such language": Deepender Hooda condemns Ramesh Bhiduri's remark against BSP MP

Condemning the derogatory remarks made by BJP MP Ramesh Bhiduri in the Lok Sabha against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali, Congress leader Deepener Hooda on Sunday said that it was "unfortunate" to see the use of such language inside the Parliament. Addressing a rally in Haryana's Jhajjar district, Deepender Singh Hooda said, "It is unfortunate that such language was used inside the Parliament. It is condemnable."

Further targeting the CM Manohar Lal Khattar-led state government, Hooda said the people of Haryana are now looking towards Congress with hopeful eyes because the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Haryana has made the state corrupt and unemployed. "The people of Haryana are very unhappy with the BJP government. They have derailed the state from the track of prosperity and development. The people of Haryana are now looking towards Congress with great eyes. BJP government has made Haryana number 1 in corruption and unemployment. We will fight against them, Khattar's government is going and Congress government is coming under the leadership of Bhupinder Singh Hooda," Deepender Singh Hooda said.

Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali have triggered anger among the Opposition parties who are calling for strict action against Bidhuri. On the other hand, Danish Ali has also given an ultimatum of leaving the Parliament if the Speaker will not conduct an enquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, the BJP has issued a show cause notice to party MP Ramesh Bidhuri on the instruction of party president JP Nadda for his use of "unparliamentary language" against BSP MP Danish Ali. Earlier on Friday, leaders of Congress, NCP, TMC and DMK wrote to Om Birla to act against the BJP leader and demanded that the matter should be sent to the Parliamentary Privileges Committee.

