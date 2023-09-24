Former PM Deve Gowda’s grandson Nikhil meets Yediyurappa

Days after the JD(S) forged an alliance with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy met BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa at his residence here on Sunday.

According to Yediyurappa, Nikhil made a courtesy visit and had cordial discussions with him.

He said Nikhil’s father and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy too had called him.

“Kumaraswamy had called me and asked me to visit his house. I will go there and talk to him. Now that we have formed an alliance, people should know about it,” the former BJP chief minister said.

On September 22, Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda in New Delhi and agreed that their party JD(S) would become part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The BJP as well as the JD(S) had suffered a drubbing in the assembly elections this year as the Congress swept to power with a thumping majority by winning 135 seats in the 224-member assembly. The BJP got just 66 seats while the JD(S) secured only 19.

