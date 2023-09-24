“What happened with Danish Ali was verbal lynching”: CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat

As the row over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's unparliamentary remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali continues on Sunday too, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat said that what happened with Ali in the Lok Sabha was "verbal lynching". Talking to ANI, the CPI (M) leader also said that BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's allegation wherein he claimed Bidhuri's remarks came after Ali instigated him, is a 'lie'.

"Nishikant Dubey's allegation is a lie...what happened with BSP MP Danish Ali was verbal lynching...strict action must be taken, arrest should be made...no MP has such a privilege to use such bad words against another MP just because he belongs to a certain community....,' she said. A day after leaders of Opposition parties wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding action against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks about BSP MP Danish Ali, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday, raised several instances of "unsavoury remarks" made by Opposition leaders and sought to constitute an "inquiry committee to investigate the utterances" during the discussion on Chandrayaan-3's success.

Notably, in his letter to the Speaker, Dubey also claimed "When Danish Ali was busy instigating Bidhuri with his intemperate comments, he made a highly objectionable and derogatory remark against PM Narendra Modi. In his desperation to denigrate the ruling dispensation and the PM's achievement on landing Chandrayaan 3 on the moon, he screamed across the isle without the microphone but could be clearly heard saying that "Neech ko neech nehi kahenge toh kya kahenge." "This statement made by Ali, was more than enough for any patriotic public representative to "lose his calm" and it led to Bidhuri responding to him like he did," said the BJP MP who also claimed that Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Ray questioned the existence of Ram and Pushpak Viman and DMK claimed there is no God.

He said that the aspect of 'Breach of Privilege', which Danish Ali and some other members of Parliament have been quoting vociferously, cannot be a one-way street and if applied in isolation will be a serious and irrevocable 'miscarriage of justice'. "I, therefore, request you to constitute an 'inquiry committee' to investigate the utterances made by various members during the said discussion and also to inquire into the extent of culpability of various other Members of Parliament in instigating our citizens by way of their comments made in the House by taking shelter of Article 105 of our Constitution," he said.

Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali have triggered anger among the Opposition parties, with their demand for strict action against Bidhuri. (ANI)

