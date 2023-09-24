Left Menu

Jat leaders demand reservation at meeting in UP's Meerut

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 24-09-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 22:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Akhil Bharatiya Jat Mahasabha on Sunday held a meeting here and demanded reservation for Jats.

Bhartiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait, while advocating reservation for the Jats, said this community has contributed to every field and reservation is its right, ''We have nothing to do with elections. The Jats have gathered to save their identity. The history of Jats is being deliberately hidden,'' Tikait said.

Akhil Bharatiya Jat Mahasabha secretary Yudhvir Singh, state unit chief Akshay Pratap Chaudhary, and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Rajkumar Sangwan also spoke during the meeting and championed for Jat reservation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

