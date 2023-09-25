BJP appoints Selvaganabathy as president of party’s Puducherry unit
The BJP has appointed its Rajya Sabha MP S Selvaganabathy as president of the party's Puducherry unit and its Nagaland unit vice president as state president.
The party has also appointed Rikman Momin as state president of the BJP's Meghalaya unit, according to separate notifications issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.
BJP chief J P Nadda has approved their appointments, according to party notifications.
