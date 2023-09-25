BJP and its allies will help each other win Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra: Bawankule

Left Menu

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday said his partys central parliamentary board will take the final decision on sharing Lok Sabha seats among allies in the state.The BJP is in an alliance with the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP Ajit Pawar group in Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh 80.

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday said his party's central parliamentary board will take the final decision on sharing Lok Sabha seats among allies in the state.

The BJP is in an alliance with the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP (Ajit Pawar group) in Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80). All three parties are constituents of the ruling coalition in the state.

Bawankule, who is touring Nashik district as part of the 'Lok Sabha Mahavijay Abhiyan' of the BJP, said there are no differences in the 'mahayuti' (grand alliance) regarding seat-sharing for the 2024 polls.

He said the three parties will help each other in winning seats allotted to them and expressed confidence about the ruling alliance bagging 45 of the 48 constituencies.

"The BJP parliamentary board will take the decision on seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha polls. If the Nashik seat goes to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP will help them. The BJP will also help Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on seats which will be given to them. They will help us to win the seats of our share," Bawankule said.

He asked NCP founder Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray to clarify their stand on the anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks made by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

''It seems they (Pawar and Thackeray) support the views of Udhayanidhi Stalin regarding Hindu religion and culture. They should declare so or else leave the INDIA alliance," Bawankule said.

