Rahul Gandhi will become next Prime Minister: Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal

Assam Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal said that Rahul Gandhi is now the leader of the country and will become the next Prime Minister. "Our leader Rahul Gandhi is now the leader of the country. Opposition political parties alliance INDIA have also accepted Rahul Gandhi as the leader. He is the proposed Prime Minister. I am very much sure that Rahul Gandhi will become the next Prime Minister of India," Abdur Rashid Mandal told ANI.

On the other hand, reacting to the statement of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi who has challenged Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against him from Hyderabad and not from Wayanad, Abdur Rashid Mandal said that, it is just a provocative statement. "Asaduddin Owaisi, and Badruddin Ajmal like politicians are working only in favour of the BJP. Rahul Gandhi is such a leader who will win any constituency of the country," Abdur Rashid Mandal said.

On the other hand, denying any alliance between Congress and AIUDF in Assam, the Congress MLA said that, the party leadership have already cleared that, there is no alliance between Congress and AIUDF in Assam. Hitting out at the BJP, the Assam Congress MLA said that, this time BJP's seats will be reduced in between 100 to 150.

"In 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP can't win more than 150 seats. Congress-led INDIA will form the next government at the centre," Abdur Rashid Mandal said. (ANI)

