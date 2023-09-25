Biden: working with Congress on plan to invest $40 bln in Pacific islands
25-09-2023
The U.S. administration is working with Congress on an initiative to invest $40 billion in Pacific island infrastructure, President Joe Biden said on Monday.
Biden, speaking ahead of a meeting with the leaders of Pacific islands states, also said the United States was committed to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific region.
