‘Ghar Ghar Congress’ campaign launched in Odisha

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Monday launched 'Ghar Ghar Congress' campaign to reach out to voters ahead of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls. The drive has been launched to create awareness among voters about the failures of the BJD government in power in the state for 23 years and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, PCC campaign committee chairman Bijay Patnaik said.

It will continue till October 15, he said.

Launching the drive in Gajapati district, Patnaik said people are aware of the anti-democratic rule of the BJD government and the BJP. They want a change and only Congress can provide them good governance. He also conducted door-to-door campaign in Paralekhamundi town to seek the people's support for the party. The Congress leader said the party had led the Independence movement and initiated all developmental activities in the country. In Odisha, major irrigation projects including Hirakud, Indravati and Upper Kolab, roads, hydro projects, schools and hospitals were built by its government. The subsidised rice scheme was also implemented by the Congress government and it was converted to an Act by then prime minister Manmohan Singh, he added. Congress MLA Suresh Routray took part in the campaign in Khurda district.

