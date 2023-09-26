WB: Suvendu Adhikari targets Mamata Banerjee over dengue outbreak in the state

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 26 (ANI): The Home (Police) Minister of West Bengal is busy saving the Health Minister of West Bengal as the dengue menace in the state spirals out of control, he said in a post on his social media account, X. Incidentally, both portfolios are held by CM Mamata Banerjee.

"Today, I, along with 22 Bengal BJP MLAs, went to the Swasthya Bhawan, to submit a memorandum to the Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department on the deteriorating Dengue situation. Our intention was to draw the attention of the Health Minister through the Principal Secretary and enquire about the measures taken by the WB Govt to combat the spread of the disease," he said in the post. "Scared by the prospect of facing tough questions, the Home Minister deployed a large number of police personnel to obstruct us from entering the Swasthya Bhawan. Why can't MLAs who are lawmakers meet the Principal Secretary? Why is the Govt evading our questions? We wanted to know why is the Govt hiding facts and suppressing data," he said.

"The unruly Police personnel tried to provoke us by manhandling and pushing us, but we didn't lose our composure. As we weren't allowed to meet the Principal Secretary in person and submit the Memorandum, I have now emailed the same," the Bengal leader of opposition said. Meanwhile, Officer on Special Duty of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Dr Debasish Biswas, while speaking to ANI, informed about the measure taken by the government to exclude the possibilities of vector pro creation in inaccessible areas.

"There are some areas where our spray workers cannot reach... There are inaccessible areas. Suppose those areas are littered with garbage and rainwater pockets... The entire environment has become conducive to the procreation of the dengue-spreading mosquito Aedes aegypti. Just to ensure Aedes aegypti does not breed in those areas, we have started a drone, and we have fitted one container filled with emulsifiable concentrate. So just to exclude the possibilities of vector pro creation in inaccessible areas, we have undertaken this measure," he said. (ANI)

