Congress in Kerala questions CPI (M) 's silence over JD(S) entry in NDA

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-09-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 18:46 IST
The Congress on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala for keeping the H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) still in its fold even days after the Karnataka-based party entered into an alliance with the BJP-led NDA.

Questioning the secular credentials of the CPI (M), the Congress sought to know why JD(S) was not ousted from the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in the state and alleged that it was the proof for the Left party's Sangh Parivar mindset.

If the CPI(M) had any sincerity in its anti-Sangh Parivar stand, it would have either expelled the JD(S) from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the cabinet or asked them to stay away until it severed ties with the saffron party, the grand-old party said.

KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran alleged that JD(S) entry into the BJP fold would become a ''bypass'' that would further strengthen the relationship between the CPI (M) and the saffron party.

''That's why the CPI (M) decided to continue shouldering the JD(S), now a BJP ally, in the state,'' he claimed.

''The Left party's double standard of deceiving minorities by making them believe that they are anti-Sangh Parivar is exposed through this,'' Sudhakaran further said.

Sharing similar views, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan asked whether the CPI (M) and Chief Minister Vijayan had the courage to oust JD (S) from the LDF.

Mocking the Left party and the Front, he said Kerala is now ruled by a ''coalition government of the NDA-LDF''.

In a press statement, the LoP sought to know from the CM and the CPI (M) in what context the BJP ally was continuing to remain in the LDF and the state cabinet.

Even though the JD(S) officially announced that it has joined the BJP-led NDA front, the representative of the party is still a minister in Vijayan 's cabinet, he pointed out.

It is also ''strange'' that neither the CM nor the LDF, who used to wax eloquent about their anti-BJP stand, was yet to clarify their position on the matter, Satheesan added. Last week, the former PM Gowda-led party announced that it would ally with the BJP, following a meeting of its leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda.

