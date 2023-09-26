“Horrific crimes being committed in Manipur…are being allowed to continue unabated”:  Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday targeted the BJP-led central government over its inaction on the Manipur violence, saying the horrific crimes are allowed to continue unabated. “More shocking news from Manipur. Children are the most vulnerable victims of ethnic violence. It is our duty to do all we can to protect them. The horrific crimes being committed in Manipur are beyond words, yet they are being allowed to continue unabated," she said in a post on her social media account, X.

The central government should be ashamed of its inaction,” she further said in the post. Meanwhile, The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Deputy Director General of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Gauhati and Home Secretary of Manipur to ensure that the displaced persons in ethnic strife-torn State, who may have lost their Aadhaar cards, are provided a copy of the card after due verification.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra expressing apprehension at the possibility of illegal migrants in Manipur getting Aadhaar cards cautioned UIDAI that it must match the biometric details with reference to each individual, who has claimed that they have lost their Aadhaar card, with its database. The bench said those people who have lost their Aadhaar cards, it would be easy as their biometrics will already be there.

The apex court passed the order after a recommendation of the Supreme Court-appointed High Power Committee which in its 9th report sought directions to UIDAI for issuing Aadhaar cards for the displaced persons in the State. Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Meitei communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The majority of the Meitei community, which occupies the Imphal Valley and nearby areas, sought ST status keeping in view their increasing population and increased requirement of land so that they could purchase lands in the hilly areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)