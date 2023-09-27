Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu calls on Governor Parnaik; discuss education, ongoing developmental projects

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on Tuesday, an official statement said issued by Raj Bhawan said. During the meeting, CM Khandu and the Arunachal Pradesh governor discussed education, vibrant village programmes and the ongoing developmental projects in the State.

The Governor, who participated in the two-day conference of higher and technical education, advised the Chief Minister to set up a 'Think Tank', which will recommend to the State Government the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. "He also shared his concern about the slow progress of infrastructure construction at Arunachal Pradesh University. The Governor stressed strengthening the youth activities, especially the National Cadet Corps (NCC). He discussed the need to promote NCC in all educational institutions," an official statement said.

Governor Parnaik also shared his observation about the Vibrant Village programmes with the Chief Minister. "He suggested all-weather roads, dedicated banking facilities, community hall and playgrounds for sporting activities in the remote villages," an official statement said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Khandu briefed the Governor about his meetings in the national capital. CM Khandu also apprised the Governor about ongoing projects in the State. (ANI)

