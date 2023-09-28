Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction appoints Sameer Bhujbal as party's Mumbai President

Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Sameer Bhujbal was appointed as party's Mumbai region president on Wednesday. On the occasion, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said," "Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has contributed a lot in the formation of NCP. Similarly, Sameer Bhujbal carried out the responsibility of all the work of the party by staying at the backstage."

National President of Nationalist Congress Party and Deputy Chief Minister of the state Ajit Pawar expressed the belief in Sameer Bhujbal and said that he will perform the responsibility of this post competently". Another leader of NCPs Ajit Pawar faction, Praful Patel said that Mumbai city needed a skilled leadership which Sameer Bhujbal offers.

"Contribution of Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Sameer Bhujbal in the establishment of Nationalist Congress Party is very important. Mumbai city needed skilled leadership like Sameer Bhujbal. Sameer Bhujbal will work successfully to expand the party network in Mumbai," Praful Patel said. "The city of Mumbai has been neglected by the party so far, Mumbai will have to be seriously considered in the future. Like Nashik, Sameer Bhujbal has a deep study of Mumbai city and due to his ability to work, the responsibility of Mumbai has been given to him," he added.

In the NCP meeting held at Garware Club House in Mumbai today, the appointment letter was given to Sameer Bhujbal by the party's national president and state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, national working president Praful Patel, state president Sunil Tatkare and in the presence of minister Chhagan Bhujbal. (ANI)

