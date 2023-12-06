Left Menu

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 06-12-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 19:45 IST
K'taka CM shared dais with person having ISIS links, alleges BJP leader Yatnal
Senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Wednesday claimed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently shared dais with a person who has links with banned terror group ISIS.

He questioned the CM asking him whether he knew the background of this ''terror sympathiser''.

There was no immediate comment from the CM's office over Yatnal's allegation.

The BJP leader also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the matter, seeking a probe into the man he accused of having ISIS links and pressed for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) enquiry.

''It is unfortunate--the Chief Minister has to function as a Chief Minister of all communities, instead of indulging in only appeasement. The CM had gone to a Muslim community meeting in Hubballi (recently). I saw a couple of Moulvis there, who got funds from Pakistan. There were people on stage who have links with ISIS,'' Yatnal alleged.

Speaking to reporters here, he alleged there was a Muslim cleric next to Siddaramaiah, who has links with ISIS.

''CM Siddaramaiah had gone to a meeting attended by such people. Get the facts out, there is intelligence with the police department...I am speaking seriously,'' Yatnal added.

The former Union Minister was referring to Siddaramaiah attending Aulad-e-Ghous-e-Azam convention at Hubballi.

''Wait for a week, I will share details about his links with ISIS,'' he said about the person he accused of having such links, adding, he will share all information with the central government and intelligence department.

