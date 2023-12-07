Left Menu

Delhi's crime rate against women matter of shame, concern: Congress

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:31 IST
Representative Image
The Delhi Congress on Thursday said it was a matter of shame and grave concern for Delhiites that the city had the highest rate of crimes against women in the country.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Arvinder Singh Lovely said that according to the NCRB data, Delhi with 14,247 cases in 2022, had the highest rate of crime against women at 144.4 -- way above the country average of 66.4.

Crime rate means number of criminal FIRs filed per lakh population.

Addressing a press conference here, Lovely asked the BJP-led Centre what it had done for the safety of women despite having the police under it.

Police in Delhi operate under the control of the Union Home Ministry.

Lovely said that the Delhi Congress has sought an appointment with the city Police Commissioner to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in the city. It was also a matter of concern that the Delhi Police has 13,000 posts lying vacant, he said.

Alka Lamba, a former MLA, said that the Union Home Minister and the Union Minister for Women and Child Development kept mum on the NCRB survey which revealed three women are sexually violated every day in the ''crime capital'' of the country.

