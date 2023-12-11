White House deeply concerned about reports on Russian prisoner Navalny
Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 22:08 IST
The White House is deeply concerned about reports Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been moved from a penal colony and his whereabouts are currently unknown, national security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.
"He should be released immediately. He should never have been jailed in the first place," he told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- The White House
- Alexei Navalny
- John Kirby
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'You'll die in this pit': Takeaways from secret recordings of Russian soldiers in Ukraine
Ukraine says it downs 8 Russian drones in overnight attack
WRAPUP 9-Hamas says it has freed Gaza hostage with Russian citizenship
Russian rouble stabilises vs dollar on eve of monthly tax payments
Hamas says it has released hostage holding Russian citizenship