Left Menu

47 aspirants for Cong LS tickets in Assam

Altogether 47 aspirants in Assam have so far applied for Congress tickets for the Lok Sabha elections next year, though none of the three incumbent party MPs are among them, sources said.The deadline for accepting applications from party members for the 2024 Lok Sabha election tickets will end on Tuesday.The northeastern state has 14 Lok Sabha seats.Of the three incumbent Congress MPs from Assam, one has collected the form but has not submitted it, a party source said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-12-2023 10:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 10:52 IST
47 aspirants for Cong LS tickets in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

Altogether 47 aspirants in Assam have so far applied for Congress tickets for the Lok Sabha elections next year, though none of the three incumbent party MPs are among them, sources said.

The deadline for accepting applications from party members for the 2024 Lok Sabha election tickets will end on Tuesday.

The northeastern state has 14 Lok Sabha seats.

Of the three incumbent Congress MPs from Assam, one has collected the form but has not submitted it, a party source said. "We have so far received 47 applications for various Lok Sabha seats. Among them, there are many women aspirants.

''Barpeta MP Abdul Khaleque got his application form collected on Monday, though the other two MPs – Pradyut Bordoloi from Nagaon and Gaurav Gogoi from Kaliabor – are yet to take their papers,'' the source said.

He, however, said the deadline for receiving applications could be extended. "As a Parliament session is going on, our leaders are busy. The time for accepting the applications is likely to be extended," he said.

The process for accepting the filled-up forms began on December 11, and each applicant is required to deposit a fee of Rs one lakh, according to a circular issued by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) earlier this month.

With the Congress being a part of a 15-member opposition forum in the state, aiming at contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together, it will have to refrain from fielding candidates from certain constituencies, the party said.

Fees of aspirants who submit applications for such constituencies will be refunded, the circular said.

The 15-party United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA) has been formed in line with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The AJP, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI, Jatiya Dal-Asom, NCP, RJD, Janata Dal (U), TMC, CPI(ML) and AAP are among the UOFA alliance.

It had recently held a two-day conclave to decide on strategies for the Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023