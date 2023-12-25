Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Atal Bihari Vajpayee proved during his tenure as the prime minister of the country how stable governments can be beneficial and that tradition continues to this day.He was addressing the Atal Geet Ganga Programme organised on the eve of the former prime ministers birth anniversary here on Sunday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-12-2023 08:20 IST
Former PM Vajpayee proved during his tenure how stable govts can be beneficial: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Atal Bihari Vajpayee proved during his tenure as the prime minister of the country how stable governments can be beneficial and that tradition continues to this day.

He was addressing the 'Atal Geet Ganga Programme' organised on the eve of the former prime minister's birth anniversary here on Sunday. Adityanath said Vajpayee laid the foundation of schemes benefiting the poor and significant infrastructure projects.

''Former prime minister Vajpayee proved during his tenure how stable governments can be beneficial for the country. The tradition continues today. Even while working for a long time, one can serve the people with values, ideals, and dedication... Whether on domestic or international fronts, Atal Bihari paved the way for the country's growth,'' he said.

The chief minister said the temple dedicated to Lord Ram in Ayodhya embodying the values and ideals of Vajpayee will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22 next year.

''It is also a wonderful coincidence that this year marks the centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth. He was born on December 25, 1924. Throughout the year, there will be various programmes, and on December 25 next year, we will have the opportunity to witness a grand celebration,'' he added.

The chief minister also honoured several personalities on the occasion.

During Vajpayee's centenary celebration, the state government would organise grand events at the block, gram panchayat, district, commissionerate, college, university, assembly and state levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

