Vajpayee had a soft spot for northeast: Assam CM

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-12-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 20:13 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a ''soft spot'' for the northeast, which was reflected in his policies “favouring” the region.

Sarma also said those “pro-northeast” policies are now being taken forward by the present regime.

Attending the 'Susashan Divas' (good governance day) celebration hosted by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority here on the 99th birth anniversary of Vajpayee, he pointed out that the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) was established during the former PM’s tenure, with the aim of expediting the development process of the region.

The chief minister said work to transform the dreams of the late leader for the northeast into reality is underway under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also recalled Vajpayee's contribution in ensuring good governance and efficiency in the administrative machinery.

“Vajpayee had laid the foundation of the developed India that PM Modi is taking forward,” he said, referring to successful atomic weapon testing at Pokhran and the expansion of national highways networks during the late leader's tenure.

Sarma also laid the foundation stone for a statue of Vajpayee at the Atal Udyan, an official release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

