"BJP should talk about grassroots issues": Dimple Yadav

Speaking to ANI, the SP MP said that issues like unemployment and border issues should be discussed.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 21:48 IST
"BJP should talk about grassroots issues": Dimple Yadav
Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav on Monday took a swipe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the ruling party at the Centre should talk about grassroots issues instead of 'diverting' attention of people. Speaking to ANI, the SP MP said that issues like unemployment and border issues should be discussed.

"BJP should talk about grassroots issues like unemployment, border issues, Poonch incident, poverty...," she said. She further said, "... Instead, they are trying to divert people's attention and the intensity of this will increase as the elections approach closer."

The Opposition bloc-INDIA which consists of the SP too has continuously been targeting the BJP on several issues, including inflation and unemployment. Notably, Dimple Yadav was among the 146 MPs suspended during the winter session of the Parliament which was concluded recently. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

