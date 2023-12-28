Mexico, US officials discuss urgency to reopen border crossings- Mexico minister
Mexico's Foreign Minister Alicia Barce said on Wednesday she spoke with U.S. authorities about the importance of reopening border crossings, following the shutdown of some passages by the U.S. aimed at curbing rising migration.
Barcena spoke to journalists after a meeting with a U.S. delegation led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
