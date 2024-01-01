Left Menu

BJD revokes expulsion order of Damodar Rout

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-01-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 12:59 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday revoked the expulsion order of veteran leader and former minister Damodar Rout.

The expulsion order of Damodar Rout is hereby revoked with immediate effect, an office order signed by Patnaik said. Rout is a seven-time MLA.

Rout was expelled from the regional outfit on September 12, 2018, after being accused of anti-party activities. He was denied a party ticket and his son Sambit Routray contested from Paradip and won the seat in 2019.

''My father is seriously ill and hospitalised. This expulsion withdrawal order will help him recover,'' Paradip MLA Sambit Routray told reporters.

Routray on behalf of his father and family thanked the chief minister for revoking the expulsion order on New Year’s Day. He said: ''My father had quit the BJP after some time and wanted to return to his parent party''.

Rout was a minister in the Naveen Patnaik Cabinet for four terms from 2000 to 20018. He became MLA for the first time in 1977.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

