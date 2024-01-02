Cong accuses BJP of misleading people during Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra Tuesday accused the BJP of misleading people during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra by mentioning the Ram temple issue and taking the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the BJP first ''misled'' the people of Rajasthan and is now doing the same across the country.

Dotasra was addressing the meeting of party workers at KLM Hotel on Suratgarh Road on Tuesday.

He said the BJP is only mentioning the Ram temple and the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

''No one knows what is the vision of the BJP to develop the country under the campaign. People are being misled in the name of religion so that they (BJP) can regain power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,'' Dotasra said.

He said no one in the state knows what the Bhajan Lal government's plans and policies are. ''The BJP should respect the mandate given by the people of the state but they do not consider people important,'' he said.

Dotasra alleged the Central government has taken a constitutional institution like the Election Commission under its control.

He said the Ashok Gehlot-led government had done a lot for people of every section and called upon the workers to put all their efforts to win the Karanpur seat in byelection.

Voting on Karanpur seat will be held on January 5. The election campaign here will end on Wednesday evening. The general election on the seat was cancelled due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

