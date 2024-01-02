YSRTP chief YS Sharmila set to join Congress party

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila is set to join the Congress party. YS Sharmila, during her comments in Idupulapaya, expressed her readiness to align with the Congress party. She announced her upcoming visit to Delhi, where she plans to meet with the Congress leadership.

Sharmila clarified that her decision to not contest in the recent Telangana Assembly Polls was a strategic move to support the Congress party in the state, emphasizing their crucial role in bringing the party to power. Highlighting the significance of their support, she stated that the Congress party's victory in 31 seats in Telangana was largely due to their abstention from contesting.

Sharmila asserted that the Congress party acknowledged this contribution. She affirmed her commitment to challenging the governance of KCR and mentioned her efforts to end what she termed as an "anarchic rule." Sharmila assured that she would address all questions within two days and confidently affirmed her imminent entry into the Congress party. The purpose of her visit to Idupulapaya was to seek her father's blessings on the occasion of her son's marriage.

Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats. Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, won 38 seats. (ANI)

