Left Menu

YSRTP chief YS Sharmila set to join Congress party

YS Sharmila, during her comments in Idupulapaya, expressed her readiness to align with the Congress party. She announced her upcoming visit to Delhi, where she plans to meet with the Congress leadership.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 21:14 IST
YSRTP chief YS Sharmila set to join Congress party
YSRTP chief YS Sharmila (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila is set to join the Congress party. YS Sharmila, during her comments in Idupulapaya, expressed her readiness to align with the Congress party. She announced her upcoming visit to Delhi, where she plans to meet with the Congress leadership.

Sharmila clarified that her decision to not contest in the recent Telangana Assembly Polls was a strategic move to support the Congress party in the state, emphasizing their crucial role in bringing the party to power. Highlighting the significance of their support, she stated that the Congress party's victory in 31 seats in Telangana was largely due to their abstention from contesting.

Sharmila asserted that the Congress party acknowledged this contribution. She affirmed her commitment to challenging the governance of KCR and mentioned her efforts to end what she termed as an "anarchic rule." Sharmila assured that she would address all questions within two days and confidently affirmed her imminent entry into the Congress party. The purpose of her visit to Idupulapaya was to seek her father's blessings on the occasion of her son's marriage.

Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats. Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, won 38 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024