Elect competent candidates in ensuing elections: Ghulam Nabi Azad to people

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday appealed to people to elect competent candidates in the upcoming elections instead of voting on the basis of religion.

He said any country needs to strengthen its secular bond for it to achieve growth and it is the duty of people to ensure this bond is growing and thriving.

''In politics, people do not choose their representatives for mosque or temple committees. They choose a representative for good governance who can work for the common people irrespective of caste, creed and colour,'' Azad, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said.

Addressing a public rally at Rajgarh in Ramban district, he appealed to people to vote for competent candidates.

''When you vote in the elections, remember you have to vote for a competent candidate since it is the matter of governance so the faith shall not come as an obstacle for you that would lead to poor decision making on your part. You are not electing a head for a mosque or temple," Azad said.

He said the time has come for people to differentiate between those who worked for their socio-economic empowerment and those who have been disempowering people systematically.

The DPAP leader said he understands the needs and requirements of people, especially those residing in hilly areas.

''When my party forms the government in Jammu and Kashmir, these areas and people would receive special attention so that they too have an easy and comfortable life," he said.

