Delhi BJP youth wing prez Shashi Yadav expelled from party
Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Shashi Yadav was expelled from the party on Tuesday for alleged involvement in anti-party activities.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva expelled Yadav from the party on disciplinary grounds.
A letter issued by Sachdeva said Yadav had announced appointment of functionaries of the party's state unit, Lok Sabha incharges, and district presidents that was not permitted by the party constitution.
Yadav was being counselled and warned for the past few days for his ''anti-party and anti-social activities'' by the state leadership but he defied it, the letter said.
The appointment of state functionaries of all the eight morchas of the party was to be made by the state leadership and Yadav's order for appointing them fell under the category of indiscipline, it said.
No immediate reaction was available from Yadav on the action taken against him by the Delhi BJP president.
