PM Modi chairs review meeting on aspects relating to Lakshadweep's progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting on Tuesday on aspects relating to Lakshadweep's progress, an official statement issued by Prime Minister's office said. Prime Minister Modi said that the Centre is committed to ensuring a better quality of life for the people of Lakshadweep.

"Chaired a review meeting on aspects relating to Lakshadweep's progress. Our government is committed to ensuring a better quality of life for the people of Lakshadweep, with a focus on boosting infrastructure, protecting the local culture and ensuring avenues of prosperity for the people," PM Modi posted on X. Earlier today, PM Modi reached Lakshadweep and tomorrow he will dedicate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects.

Earlier today, PM Modi while addressing a public gathering in Lakshadweep's Agatti said that his government is addressing all the challenges faced by the people of the UT, including health and education. "Be it health, education, petrol or diesel, people faced a lot of problems in the past. Our government is now addressing all these challenges. New employment opportunities are being created in many sectors. The Government of India is committed to the development of Lakshadweep," PM Modi said.

In a veiled attack on the previous governments at the Centre, the PM said that the UT remained 'neglected' after so many years of independence of the country. "Lakshadweep is full of many possibilities, but for a long time after independence, not much attention was paid to the infrastructure of Lakshadweep. Even though shipping is the lifeline of this place. But the port infrastructure here has remained weak," he said.

PM Modi also said that the ice plant in Agatti will create new possibilities related to seafood processing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his New Year greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, while addressing a public meeting at Trichy, PM Modi said, "I wish that the year 2024 turns out to be peaceful and prosperous for everyone. I feel privileged to be addressing my first public event in 2024 here in Tamil Nadu. The development projects being launched today (worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore) will bring more speed to Tamil Nadu's march to development and progress. I would like to congratulate all of you on the launch of these projects." (ANI)

