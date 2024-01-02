Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha president expelled from party for 'anti-party' activities

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha president Shashi Yadav has been expelled from the party with immediate effect for anti-party activities, a letter written by BJP state president Virendraa Sachdeva said. The letter stated that the BJP Yuva Morcha president had on Tuesday announced the state officials, Lok Sabha in-charges, district in-charges and the remaining three district presidents of the party which is "not valid" as per the party's constitution.

"Today, through social media, you have announced the state party officials, Lok Sabha in-charges, district in-charges and remaining three district presidents of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, which is not valid as per the constitution of the party," the letter stated. The letter mentioned that Shashi Yadav was warned by the state leadership about his "anti-party" and "anti-social activities" time and again.

"For some time now, you were being continuously explained and warned by the state leadership about your anti-party and anti-social activities, but you were breaking the dignity of the party again and again," he said. The letter further explained that the state office bearers of all eight Morchas were to be announced by BJP Delhi State.

The state office bearers of all eight Morchas were to be announced by BJP Delhi, the letter stated adding that he has "disobeyed" the order. "The state office bearers of all the eight Morchas were to be announced by BJP Delhi State. You have disobeyed this order and this action of yours also comes under the category of indiscipline," the letter stated.

The letter stated that the announcements made by the state Yuva Morcha president through his social media handle are not valid and not applicable and he will be expelled from his party for his indiscipline. "All the announcements made by you today are not in accordance with the constitution of the party, hence these announcements are not valid and hence they are not applicable. Due to your indiscipline, you will be expelled from the party with immediate effect," the letter stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)