MP: Collector questions 'aukat' of protesting driver at meeting, expresses regret later

Amid ongoing protests by truckers, a video of Shajapur district collector in Madhya Pradesh questioning ''aukat'' (status) of a driver during a meeting on Tuesday surfaced on social media.

Collector Kishor Kanyal later expressed regret over the use of the word. The collector lost his cool during a meeting with the representatives of a drivers' union.

The video clip shows the collector asking drivers and others not to take the law into their own hands when a representative of divers asked him to talk nicely.

At this, Kanyal flew off his handle and asked the concerned person, ''Kya Karoge Tum, Kya Aukat Hai Tumhari?'' The man replied saying they are fighting this battle for the very reason that they don't have any ''aukat'' (social standing). A policeman then whisked away the man from the spot.

Kanyal later posted a video clarifying his position. He said a meeting of about 250 truck and bus drivers was convened on Tuesday, a day after many of them created a ruckus and staged protests.

''The meeting was held to tell them to raise their issues democratically but one of them was trying to incite others and threatening to intensify the stir, because of which I used these words. I express regret if anyone is hurt by my words,'' he said. However, nobody will be allowed to take the law in his hand, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)