Adityanath cautions people against parties working to divide society on caste lines

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has targeted opposition parties and said those who robbed the poor of their rights are indulging in caste politics today.

Interacting with beneficiaries of welfare schemes during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Tuesday, Adityanath also cautioned people against those working to divide society by engaging in caste politics, an official statement said.

Exhorting people to work unitedly towards empowerment of the nation, the chief minister said, ''Those who robbed the poor of their rights in the past are indulging in caste politics today.'' ''Today, not only schemes are being made for the poor in the country, but also being implemented. The benefits of government schemes are reaching the poor and youth without any discrimination. The objective of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is to bring happiness on the face of every person,'' he said.

Citing data from global agencies, the CM said more than 13 crore people have come above the poverty line in nine and a half years of the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As many as 642 'Modi's guarantee' vans are running in the state under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. So far, these vans have reached 36,983 gram panchayats out of 57,709 gram panchayats in the state, the statement said.

Also, 1,027 programmes have been organised in 762 municipal bodies.

Till now, the Sankalp Yatra has connected with about three crore people in the state, Adityanath said.

Wherever 'Modi's guarantee' van is reaching in Uttar Pradesh, thousands of people are joining it while camps are set up for registration of those deprived of its benefits despite eligibility, he said.

The CM interacted with the beneficiaries from Meerut, Basti, Chandauli, Mahoba and Barabanki districts. He connected with the beneficiaries online during Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra organised at 800 places in all 75 districts of the state, the statement added.

