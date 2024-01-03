Left Menu

Religion cannot be basis of citizenship: Tewari on 'CAA rules before LS polls'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 14:59 IST
Religion cannot be basis of citizenship: Tewari on 'CAA rules before LS polls'
  • Country:
  • India

In a country that has secularism enshrined in the Preamble of its Constitution, religion cannot be the basis of citizenship, Congress MP Manish Tewari said on Wednesday after a government functionary stated that rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 will be notified ''much before'' the announcement of Lok Sabha elections.

Under the CAA brought in by the Narendra Modi government, Indian nationality will be granted to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who had come to India till December 31, 2014.

There were massive protests in some parts of the country after the CAA was passed by Parliament in December 2019 and received the presidential assent subsequently.

A senior government functionary on Tuesday said Rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 will be notified ''much before'' the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

Tagging a media report on the remarks by the government functionary, Tewari said, ''In a country that has Secularism enshrined in the Preamble of its Constitution can religion be the basis of Citizenship whether extra-territorial or even territorial? The answer is no.'' ''This was the nub of my argument when I led the opposition to the CAA Bill in the Lok Sabha in December 2019. It is the Core question in the Challenge before the Supreme Court,'' the MP from Punjab said.

''Hypothetically-Tomorrow a government could argue that religion will be the basis of Citizenship even territorially not place of birth or the other criterion for citizenship in the Constitution of India or the Citizenship Act,'' he said.

In the name of reasonable classification to surmount religious persecution in our neighbourhood, Tewari said, he hopes the ground is not being prepared for some other ''insidious template''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024